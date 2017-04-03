Celeb couples made it a date night at the 2017 ACM Awards!

On Sunday, the award show took place in Las Vegas and a ton of Hollywood's power duos hit the red carpet together.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban as well as Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker all turned up the heat at the ceremony and were the definition of #RelationshipGoals throughout the event. And they weren't the only ones!

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill were also packing on the PDA at the ACM Awards, proving they're one of Hollywood's hottest couples!