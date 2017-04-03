WEEKNIGHTS
7|11PM

From Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban to Jessie James & Eric Decker: Celeb Couples Pack on the PDA at ACM Awards 2017

  • By
  • &

by Jess Cohen |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Sarah Michelle Gellar

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Adriana Lima

Party Pics: Miami

Kim Kardashian, Fashion Los Angeles Awards

Fashion Police

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Celeb couples made it a date night at the 2017 ACM Awards!

On Sunday, the award show took place in Las Vegas and a ton of Hollywood's power duos hit the red carpet together.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban as well as Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker all turned up the heat at the ceremony and were the definition of #RelationshipGoals throughout the event. And they weren't the only ones!

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill were also packing on the PDA at the ACM Awards, proving they're one of Hollywood's hottest couples!

Photos

ACM Awards 2017: Red Carpet Arrivals

Take a look at the E! News video above to see all of the celeb duos at the award show!

Plus check out all of the must-see moments you might've missed!

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

TAGS/ Shows , E! News , E! Shows , Nicole Kidman , Keith Urban , Jessie James Decker , Eric Decker , Couples , 2017 ACM Awards , Top Stories
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again