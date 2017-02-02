New details are emerging about Beyoncé and Jay Z's relationship!

Just one day after Bey announced she and her husband are expecting twins, a source is revealing how the couple's relationship is doing and how Beyoncé is feeling today.

"[Bey and Jay] have been trying for some time," an insider tells E! News exclusively. "And it has not been very easy conceiving this time around, so when they did it was a miracle. They always wanted more kids, and they are doing really well as a couple so the timing is on point."

So how is Beyoncé doing health-wise?