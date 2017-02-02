WEEKNIGHTS
7|11PM

Beyoncé & Jay Z ''Doing Really Well'' as a Couple as They Prepare to Welcome Twins: Get the Relationship & Pregnancy Scoop!

New details are emerging about Beyoncé and Jay Z's relationship!

Just one day after Bey announced she and her husband are expecting twins, a source is revealing how the couple's relationship is doing and how Beyoncé is feeling today.

"[Bey and Jay] have been trying for some time," an insider tells E! News exclusively. "And it has not been very easy conceiving this time around, so when they did it was a miracle. They always wanted more kids, and they are doing really well as a couple so the timing is on point."

So how is Beyoncé doing health-wise?

Photos

Beyoncé: "I Have Three Hearts"

"Beyoncé is feeling OK," the source reveals. "She had some morning sickness early on and her energy level is slower than usual, [but she] is taking good care of her body and has good doctors that are making sure she is on track."

To get more scoop on the couple and Bey's pregnancy, take a look at the E! News video above!

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

TAGS/ Shows , E! News , E! Shows , Beyoncé , Jay Z , Couples , Top Stories