Is Jennifer Aniston Really Adopting a Baby?

by Jess Cohen |

It's only Tuesday, but there are already so many rumors about Hollywood's hottest celebs. So we're going to break down all of the gossip right, just for you!

Last week, Jennifer Aniston opened up to Marie Claire, saying that she refuses to "be whittled down to a sad, childless human." Aniston said that over the years everything from her marital status to her body parts have been "shammed," which is why she decided to take a stand in an op-ed for The Huffington Post over the summer.

When discussing with Marie Claire about why she wrote the op-ed, Aniston explained, "I just thought, 'I have worked too hard in this life and this career to be whittled down to a sad, childless human.'"

Now, a week after Aniston opened up to the magazine, rumors have surfaced about her adopting a child.

So are the rumors true?

Watch the E! News video above to get the scoop and to find out the truth about more celeb rumors!

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

