It's official: Travis Kelce has been caught.
Wednesday night's two-hour season finale of Catching Kelce culminated with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end choosing Maya over Veronica in the final elimination after first dismissing Lauren and then Avery for lack of chemistry. Raise your hand if you saw that coming!
In the last few moments, it seemed like the NFL star would pick the New Jersey contestant to be his main girl, especially considering their strong connection and effortless vibe.
"I love your confidence, but at times it does get overconfident," he told Kentucky contestant Maya. "It kind of shows arrogance. I have been attracted to women like that my entire life, and those relationships didn't work because of that. I don't want that anymore. I feel like I came into this idea, this experience, this show because I needed that change in my life, and Veronica is that change."
But not so fast!
Even though it seemed all wrapped up in a bow at that point, Travis swiftly did a 180-turn and surprised both ladies with a honest confession. "But even though my mind's telling me one thing, I got to go with my heart," he said before asking Veronica to go back home.
Veronica was understandably shocked and disappointed in Travis' decision.
"I'm sad because I put my whole heart out there, and it just feels like it's been stomped on," she said after leaving the house. "I truly thought I had something special with him, but I guess I was wrong. If he wants to keep going in the same cycle, that's truly up to him."
She continued, "I feel like I did everything I could. If that wasn't enough for him, then it might never be enough for him. So, Travis, f--k you! It's not going to work with Maya. She's going to end up screwing you over in the long run."
Meanwhile, it was big celebration for the new couple.
"I just feel like the luckiest girl in the world," Maya gushed. "For that to be my man, and he's really my man now, it's just amazing that my dream guy is now mine!"
"It's been the craziest roller coaster of my life," Travis said. "I am so excited to be with Maya and see how we grow as a couple and to see where our relationship can go."