It's official: Travis Kelce has been caught.

Wednesday night's two-hour season finale of Catching Kelce culminated with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end choosing Maya over Veronica in the final elimination after first dismissing Lauren and then Avery for lack of chemistry. Raise your hand if you saw that coming!

In the last few moments, it seemed like the NFL star would pick the New Jersey contestant to be his main girl, especially considering their strong connection and effortless vibe.

"I love your confidence, but at times it does get overconfident," he told Kentucky contestant Maya. "It kind of shows arrogance. I have been attracted to women like that my entire life, and those relationships didn't work because of that. I don't want that anymore. I feel like I came into this idea, this experience, this show because I needed that change in my life, and Veronica is that change."