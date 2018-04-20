Neil Mockford/GC Images
Ready when you are, royal baby No. 3!
Kate Middleton is fast approaching her April 23 due date, and a source tells E! News exclusively the Duchess of Cambridge can't wait to welcome her and Prince William's newborn son or daughter.
An insider close to the Middleton family shares, "Kate's feeling great and, yes, has been on the school runs."
The mom-to-be is still keeping up with Prince George and Princess Charlotte's daily activities, with the source adding, "This was the same with her last pregnancy. She carried on until the last moment. She's full of energy and excited about the new arrival."
Likewise, Kensington Palace is putting on the finishing touches for their own royal baby preparations. We're told Kate is "never more than a few miles" from the hospital, which is a short drive from the palace. And on Monday, "no parking" signs went up outside the Lindo Wing of St. Mary's Hospital in London.
Royal aides have been prepared for Middleton to give birth "any minute now," our source adds, but notes that both George and Charlotte arrived after their respective due dates.
Kate made her last official appearance before going on maternity leave in March. She also attended the royal family's Easter service on April 1.
Sounds like it's only a matter of time before there's another member of the royal family to keep up with!
Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.