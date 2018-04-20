UPDATE!

Avicii Dead at 28: Calvin Harris, Deadmau5, Zedd and More Stars Pay Tribute

by Zach Johnson | Fri., Apr. 20, 2018 11:05 AM

Avicii, the Swedish DJ known for hits such as "Levels" and "Wake Me Up," was found dead Friday in Muscat, Oman, his rep confirmed to E! News. The circumstances surrounding his unexpected demise at age 28 are unclear. Avicii's rep added that his family "is devastated" by his passing, "and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time."

In the Netflix documentary Avicii: True Stories, released in 2017, the DJ revealed how multiple hospitalizations spurred his decision to retire from touring in 2016. "I needed to figure out my life," said Avicii, who admitted to excessive drinking. "The whole thing was about success for the sake of success," he said in a Rolling Stone story. "I wasn't getting any happiness anymore."

In the immediate aftermath of Avicii's death, musicians paid their respects via social media:

Avicii released two studio albums, in 2013 and in 2016, and he was working on a follow-up at the time of his death. Popular around the world, Avicii was ranked third on DJ Magazine's annual Top 100 DJs list, in 2012 and 2013, and got two Grammy nominations, in 2012 in 2013.

Funeral arrangements for Avicii have yet to be made.

