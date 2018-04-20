Michael Kovac/Getty Images
by Zach Johnson | Fri., Apr. 20, 2018 11:05 AM
Avicii, the Swedish DJ known for hits such as "Levels" and "Wake Me Up," was found dead Friday in Muscat, Oman, his rep confirmed to E! News. The circumstances surrounding his unexpected demise at age 28 are unclear. Avicii's rep added that his family "is devastated" by his passing, "and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time."
In the Netflix documentary Avicii: True Stories, released in 2017, the DJ revealed how multiple hospitalizations spurred his decision to retire from touring in 2016. "I needed to figure out my life," said Avicii, who admitted to excessive drinking. "The whole thing was about success for the sake of success," he said in a Rolling Stone story. "I wasn't getting any happiness anymore."
In the immediate aftermath of Avicii's death, musicians paid their respects via social media:
my sincerest and most heartfelt condolences to the friends, fans and families of @Avicii :( Banter aside, nobody can deny what he has accomplished and done for modern dance music and im very proud of him.— Goat lord (@deadmau5) April 20, 2018
No words can describe the sadness I’m feeling right now, hearing about Avicii passing away....💔— Zedd (@Zedd) April 20, 2018
Thoughts go out to his family and friends...
I have no words. I remember how amazing it was to make Lonely Together and it felt like just yesterday we were talking. Condolences to Avicii's family, friends, and the fans who supported him. May he rest in peace. Gone too soon. I’m devastated. Heartbroken.— Rita Ora (@RitaOra) April 20, 2018
. @Avicii was talented and kind, and I was genuinely excited to see what would come next from him. His future most certainly should have been written beyond age 28. I am— Kaskade (@kaskade) April 20, 2018
heartbroken.
Rest easy Tim.
My brother I miss u pic.twitter.com/vLvswCG9iP— Azukita Aoki (@steveaoki) April 20, 2018
At a loss for words...Rest easy brother 😪 @Avicii— marshmello (@marshmellomusic) April 20, 2018
Rest in peace, Avicii.— DJ SNAKE (@djsnake) April 20, 2018
We lost a legend.
At a loss for words today... one of the main reasons we got into dance music was because of you, your music was a gift to the world @Avicii thank you ☹️ I’ll always remember this night 7 or 8 years ago when I first met you❤️ Rest Easy Brother 😢 pic.twitter.com/hzAgBLlqvg— Cheat Codes (@CheatCodesMusic) April 20, 2018
RIP @Avicii you will be insanely missed...my deepest condolences to his family.— Dillon Francis (@DILLONFRANCIS) April 20, 2018
So Sad....... So Tragic. Good Bye Dear Sweet Tim. 💙 Gone too Soon.
A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on
Oh my god truly devastated for Avicii very very sad news way to young ... what a talent he was. rest in peace x— Liam (@LiamPayne) April 20, 2018
Such sad news to hear about Avicii passing. Too young and way too soon. My condolences go out to his family, friends and fans x— DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) April 20, 2018
Wow, I would like to take a moment to pay tribute to the man who really opened my eyes as to what my productions could one day sound like. @Avicii was a genius and a music innovator, and I can not believe he is no longer with us. RIP to the very best.— Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) April 20, 2018
Words can not describe how I feel right now..I am gonna miss you brother ❤️ pic.twitter.com/AjBgXi5gVR— Tiësto (@tiesto) April 20, 2018
Rest easy Avicii, you inspired so many of us. Wish I could have said that to you in person x— Ellie Goulding (@elliegoulding) April 20, 2018
oh no, Avicii :( He made such a massive mark on the world at such a young age. I feel so sad for his family and friends.— Kevin McHale (@druidDUDE) April 20, 2018
I cannot express enough that @Avicii revolutionized dance music, and effortlessly. An unparalleled writer and one of my biggest inspirations will be remembered and missed for centuries to come. We love you Tim.— ▽ (@3LAU) April 20, 2018
I was just told my dear friend Tim @avicii just passed away. Please let this be a hoax. If not #RIPAVICII one of the best natural melody...— Nile Rodgers (@nilerodgers) April 20, 2018
#RIPAVICII Dear Tim your family have my most heartfelt condolences. You were my little bro. Love always.— Nile Rodgers (@nilerodgers) April 20, 2018
I’m crying on the airplane. I hope I don’t make the passengers nervous. #RIPAVICII— Nile Rodgers (@nilerodgers) April 20, 2018
RIP Tim. You were a brilliant composer and a gentle spirit. Fond memories of creating music w @Avicii and @nilerodgers- https://t.co/AfCVbXlhQh— ADAM LAMBERT (@adamlambert) April 20, 2018
Avicii contributed incredible art to this world. devastated to hear about this. Rest In Peace. X— Sabrina Carpenter (@SabrinaAnnLynn) April 20, 2018
Rest In Peace @Avicii - u inspired some of my writing and I’m sure thousands of others, u will be missed— Ryan Tedder (@RyanTedder) April 20, 2018
No @Avicii ... I can’t even begin to comprehend this. I adore you and I loved traveling and touring Europe with you. You were my friend and a beautiful person. Vegas and Ibiza memories will always be so special to me. RIP you were magic.— Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) April 20, 2018
devastated at the news of @Avicii passing. working with him was one of my favorite collaborative moments. far too young. the world was a happier and fuller place with his presence and art. sending all my love to his friends and family. Xxdr— Imagine Dragons (@Imaginedragons) April 20, 2018
Rest in peace @Avicii My heart goes out to your family at this difficult time. x— Craig David (@CraigDavid) April 20, 2018
Tim, I can’t believe what I just heard, you have gone way to early, there are no words to describe how I feel, I am thankful for all the great moments we got to spent together; and thankful for all the things I got to learn from you. The world will miss you.❤️ ~ R.I.P Avicii pic.twitter.com/HR3JvWGs9k— Nicky Romero (@nickyromero) April 20, 2018
Death leaves a heartache no one can heal. Music leaves a memory no one can steal. - no words. may you rest in peace Tim. @Avicii— Fedde Le Grand (@feddelegrand) April 20, 2018
Avicii released two studio albums, in 2013 and in 2016, and he was working on a follow-up at the time of his death. Popular around the world, Avicii was ranked third on DJ Magazine's annual Top 100 DJs list, in 2012 and 2013, and got two Grammy nominations, in 2012 in 2013.
Funeral arrangements for Avicii have yet to be made.
