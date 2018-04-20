Giada De Laurentiis "Spent Two Days Bawling" Over New York Times Restaurant Review

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Fri., Apr. 20, 2018 11:56 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Giada De Laurentiis

Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for SOBEWFF

Giada De Laurentiis is opening up about the review that brought her to tears.

The chef was a guest on the Eater Upsell podcast this week when she talked about her career and dealing with criticism. During the conversation, she admitted she "spent two days bawling" over a 2014 New York Times review of her Las Vegas restaurant, Giada.

"Yeah that was not pretty," Giada shared on the podcast. "I spent two days bawling my eyes out."

She then told podcast co-hosts Amanda Kludt and Daniel Geneen that the critic, Pete Wells, went to the restaurant "a month after I opened, and of course he ripped it to shreds."

Giada De Laurentiis' Plans for a National Pasta Chain Has Our Mouths Watering

"It's also his only Las Vegas mention," Daniel noted.

"Yes, it is. Which is why, you understand, I don't open a restaurant anywhere other than in this casino, because I am not ready for that. I was so traumatic," Giada confessed.

When ask if the critic saw her as a "target," Giada replied, "Of course. And I don't blame him."

She later added, "It is what it is. It's part of who we are. We open ourselves up to those critics. I feel like I have my iconic dishes, my restaurant does really well, I do my best to deliver great service and great food, and that is the job that I have. I will tell you that I was immensely upset. It really killed me for a while."

Despite the criticism, Giada has continued to find success in the restaurant business. She's also found success as an author, her new book, Giada's Italy, was just released on April 3.

You can listen to more of the chef's podcast interview above!

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Giada De Laurentiis , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
John Legend

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

ESC: Cardi B, OffSet

Could This Be the Wedding Dress Cardi B Wears Down the Aisle?

EDM Stars Pay Tribute to Avicii After His Death

Allison Mack

Smallville Star Allison Mack Arrested and Charged With Sex Trafficking

Rachel Weisz, Daniel Craig

Rachel Weisz, Eva Longoria and More Pregnant Stars Over 40

Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton to Give Birth ''Any Minute:'' Inside Her Final Days of Pregnancy

Tom Holland, Avengers: Infinity War, Shanghai

Proof That the Avengers Cast Is Having Way More Fun Than You Right Now

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.