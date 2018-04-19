How to Get Away With Murder's Karla Souza Gives Birth to a Baby Girl

by McKenna Aiello | Thu., Apr. 19, 2018 5:17 PM

Karla Souza, Gianna

Surprise! Karla Souza just got away with one top-secret pregnancy. 

The How to Get Away With Murder star announced via social media on Thursday that she and husband Marshall Trenkmann welcomed their first child together. Karla gave birth to a baby girl named Gianna, and as she described, "The last nine months have been nothing short of a miracle." 

"So I have something to share with you guys," the Mexican actress captioned a baby bump photo before revealing moments later that her bundle of joy had already arrived!  

Souza, 32, then shared a photo of little Gianna sleeping on her chest, writing, "God blessed us." 

The new mom then took to Instagram Story with even more snapshots from her pregnancy journey, which she expertly hid over the past nine months. "We welcomed our healthy baby girl Gianna," she added, "and we couldn't feel more blessed in this moment." 

Karla and Marshall tied the knot in 2014. 

Congratulations to the entire family!

