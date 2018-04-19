It's finally happening, the most anticipated wedding of 2018 is here. Well, one of the most anticipated weddings of 2018 involving Meghan Markle is here. In the promo below, get a first look at her Suits wedding, the nuptials that begin Markle's swan song on the USA Network legal drama.

"I've wanted to marry you from the second I met you," Mike (Patrick J. Adams) says in the trailer for the Suits season seven two-part finale.

"You are the husband I've always wanted," Rachel (Markle) says.

The Suits season finale starts on Wednesday, April 25 at 9 p.m. on USA with "Tiny Violin." The official description: "Harvey and Louis are blindsided by an attack against Specter Litt. Meanwhile, Mike can't turn his back on the clinic when a class action suit overwhelms Nathan and Oliver."