by Chris Harnick | Thu., Apr. 19, 2018 9:05 AM
It's finally happening, the most anticipated wedding of 2018 is here. Well, one of the most anticipated weddings of 2018 involving Meghan Markle is here. In the promo below, get a first look at her Suits wedding, the nuptials that begin Markle's swan song on the USA Network legal drama.
"I've wanted to marry you from the second I met you," Mike (Patrick J. Adams) says in the trailer for the Suits season seven two-part finale.
"You are the husband I've always wanted," Rachel (Markle) says.
The Suits season finale starts on Wednesday, April 25 at 9 p.m. on USA with "Tiny Violin." The official description: "Harvey and Louis are blindsided by an attack against Specter Litt. Meanwhile, Mike can't turn his back on the clinic when a class action suit overwhelms Nathan and Oliver."
Then in "Good-Bye," "It's all hands on deck as Louis, Donna, and Alex defend the firm, while Harvey aids Jessica on a case. Mike and Rachel juggle their commitments to the firm, the clinic, and each other."
Adams and Markle are both leaving the show after season seven wraps. Markle's other anticipated wedding, the one to Prince Harry, happens on Saturday, May 19.
"From all of us at USA Network and Universal Cable Productions, we want to send our most heartfelt congratulations to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on their engagement. Meghan has been a member of our family for seven years and it has been a joy to work with her. We want to thank her for her undeniable passion and dedication to Suits, and we wish her the very best," USA Network and Universal Cable Productions said in a statement.
Suits season finale starts Wednesday, April 25 at 9 p.m. on USA Network. Suits will return for an eighth season with Katherine Heigl part of the cast.
(E! and USA are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
