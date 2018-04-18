Kourtney Kardashian Celebrates 39th Birthday With Her Kids—and Ice Cream

  • By
    &

by Meg Swertlow | Wed., Apr. 18, 2018 6:12 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Kourtney Kardashian, Christmas Card, Reign Disick, Mason Disick, Penelope Disick

Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com

I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream with Kourt and her kids!

Kourtney Kardashian celebrated her 39th birthday this afternoon with a trip to the swanky spot Taverna Tony in Malibu, Calif. The reality star enjoyed some special time with her three children Mason, Penelope and Reign Disick—and a heaping plate of ice cream. The health conscious personality, known for her clean eating, may actually be breaking from her streamlined diet for her birthday!

An eyewitness tells E! News, "They had a nice table outside on the patio and enjoyed a casual lunch. The restaurant took great care of Kourtney and brought over lots of Greek food for the kids to try."

The insider says, "They were dipping their bread in hummus and loved it. For dessert, they let the kids help make a dessert with pastries, ice cream, whipped cream and fruit. Penelope carried out their creation from the kitchen with Tony, the owner of the restaurant, and they all sang 'Happy Birthday' to Kourtney. They left with lots of leftovers and gifts from the restaurant."

How sweet—literally!

Photos

Kourtney Kardashian's Best Looks

In addition to the yummy afternoon, Kourt's kids also made sure to celebrate their mama with a "Happy Birthday, Mom" rose gold balloon display.

The proud mom shared the birthday lunch and the balloon surprise on her Instagram Stories

The reality star is also celebrating herself by launching her KOURT X KYLIE collab.

The 39-year-old posted a photo on her Instagram, wrote, "4/24 I am so excited to announce my collaboration with @kyliejenner. We have been working on this for a year...3 mini eyeshadow palettes and 3 lips..I am wearing Matcha on my eyes and RAD on my lips. Happy Birthday to me!"

Kylie also posted a pic from the sultry shoot and birthday wishes to her big sis on her own Instagram. Along with the image, Kylie wrote, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THE QUEEN!"

Ky wasn't the only one to give some love to the oldest Kardashian sister. Kourt's 24-year-old boyfriend Younes Bendjima made sure to show his lady some attention, taking to his Instagram Stories to share never-before-seen photos of the couple throughout their jet-setting relationship.

Khloe, who just gave birth to daughter True Thompson last week, also hopped on social media and shared a bunch of adorable pics. The new mom wrote, "Happy birthday @kourtneykardash!!!! In any lifetime I would have found a way to have you in my life forever! I can’t imagine life without you! Have the best birthday!! You deserve everything and more! Forever and always I love you!!!"

 

Happy birthday, Kourt!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kourtney Kardashian , Reign Disick , Penelope Disick , Top Stories
Latest News
Hailey Baldwin

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Hollywood Medium 308, Jax Taylor

Jax Taylor's Grandma Tells Him to "Leave Grandpa Alone" in Sweet Message on Hollywood Medium

Abby Lee Miller

Abby Lee Miller Receives Initial Diagnosis of Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma

Jenna Dewan

Jenna Dewan Returns to Her Dance Roots Weeks After Channing Tatum Split

Riverdale, Musical

Riverdale's Musical Episode Ends With a Big Shock

Kourtney Kardashian Receives Sweet Birthday Message From BF

Nikki Bella, John Cena, Brie Bella, NBCUNIVERSAL 2016 UPFRONT PRESENTATION

Brie Bella Says She'll ''Always Love'' John Cena After Nikki Bella Split

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.