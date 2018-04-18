I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream with Kourt and her kids!

Kourtney Kardashian celebrated her 39th birthday this afternoon with a trip to the swanky spot Taverna Tony in Malibu, Calif. The reality star enjoyed some special time with her three children Mason, Penelope and Reign Disick—and a heaping plate of ice cream. The health conscious personality, known for her clean eating, may actually be breaking from her streamlined diet for her birthday!

An eyewitness tells E! News, "They had a nice table outside on the patio and enjoyed a casual lunch. The restaurant took great care of Kourtney and brought over lots of Greek food for the kids to try."

The insider says, "They were dipping their bread in hummus and loved it. For dessert, they let the kids help make a dessert with pastries, ice cream, whipped cream and fruit. Penelope carried out their creation from the kitchen with Tony, the owner of the restaurant, and they all sang 'Happy Birthday' to Kourtney. They left with lots of leftovers and gifts from the restaurant."

How sweet—literally!