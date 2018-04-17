How Johnny Galecki Helped Name His TV Son With Sara Gilbert on Roseanne

by Chris Harnick | Tue., Apr. 17, 2018 7:07 AM

Sara Gilbert and Johnny Galecki finally reunite as Darlene Conner and David Healy on the Tuesday, April 17 episode of Roseanne, but the two came together off-camera in June 2017 to name their TV son.

In a tweet and Instagram post, and subsequently on The Talk, Gilbert, who is a host and executive producer on the CBS chat show and an executive producer on Roseanne, revealed she consulted Galecki while in the creative process on Roseanne. Gilbert revealed the discussion during a segment on The Talk where the hosts revealed their favorite comments on social media.

"Back in June, for Roseanne, I have a son on the show, and I had to name my son. So I thought, ‘Oh, I've got to reach out to Johnny Galecki because this is our kid together.' So I texted him, ‘What do you think we named our baby boy?' and then I said, ‘Oh, maybe Mark,' because Mark was played by Glenn Quinn, he was his brother on his show who passed away," Gilbert said on The Talk.

Galecki agreed to the name and when Gilbert posted that text interaction and got another response from Galecki on Instagram.

"I don't think we've ever agreed on anything so quickly. ;) Love you, @thesaragilbert #forglenn," he commented.

Galecki will appear in one episode of Roseanne, "Darlene v. David," where his character returns…only to drop some news. He's seeing somebody else. Watch a sneak peek above.

Galecki previously told E! News he was excited to see the iconic show back on TV.

"I'm excited to see it. I was a big fan of the show before I had anything to do with anyone on the show, and so I'm excited," he said.

Roseanne previously paid tribute to Quinn with an in memoriam card.

Roseanne airs Tuesdays, 8 p.m. on ABC.

