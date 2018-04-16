Perhaps this is a false alarm after all.

During weekend one of the Coachella Music Festival, The Weeknd made news for his headlining performance on opening night.

At the same time, the artist also made headlines for the ladies he was—or maybe wasn't—hanging out with.

Over the weekend, multiple sources claimed The Weeknd and ex-girlfriend Bella Hadid were spending time together during the music festival. In fact, one insider claimed that the pair was "kissing all night" while attending Poppy nightclub's Coachella pop-up.

But according to Bella herself, that wasn't the case. "It wasn't me," she commented on E! News' Instagram.