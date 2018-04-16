by Diana Marti | Mon., Apr. 16, 2018 10:18 AM
So this is what a Sunday night looks like in Miami!
Marc Anthony, Prince Royce, DJ Khaled, Jonathan Cheban and Enrique Santos all in a hot tub together, seems to be just like any other typical weekend in the 305 for these stars.
"@marcanthony jumps in the Jacuzzi in his Tom Ford! Jacuzzi talk! @enriquesantos @foodgod .. YACHT VIBES #MIAMI #305," the "Shining," artist writes along with a photo of the group.
So, yes, it was that kind of party. But let's be honest, wouldn't we all just want to be invited to a yacht day with Marc? The singer's latest guests included Will Smith, Victoria Beckham David Beckham, and many more celebrities.
Khaled also shared a photo of himself carrying his son, Asahd, as they pose with Marc.
"We had yachts back to back today," Khaled captioned the picture.
Se puso bueno anoche y lo que nos espera hoy es 🔥 💥☄️⚡️ #MiamiFamily @romerobritto @djkhaled @marcanthony @pitbull
A post shared by Luis Fonsi (@luisfonsi) on
Luis Fonsi turned 40 years old yesterday, but his birthday celebration kicked off on Friday when the "Despacito" singer had a yacht night with Khaled, Anthony, Pitbull, and Romero Britto.
"Pre-birthday vibes. Nothing but love and respect towards my brothers @marcanthony and @djkhaled #MiamiFamily," Fonsi captioned a photo of himself with the stars.
