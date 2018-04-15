Reunited and it feels so good?

Exes The Weeknd and Bella Hadid were spotted kissing at an after party during Weekend 1 of the 2018 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, multiple sources tell E! News.

A source tells E! News, Bella and the "Starboy" singer, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, have been talking on and off the past couple of months, but the former flames, who split in 2016, had their first public reunion this weekend at the music fest in Indio, Calif.

The source says, "Bella never really lost feeling for Abel and had hope they would eventually get back together."

The insider added that the exes have "secretly seeing each other recently" but that they "are not official. The source also adds that The Weeknd has been "playing the field" and "openly dating" other women since his breakup with Selena Gomez in October 2017.

However, while Abel has been busy dating up a storm, the insider says that Bella "wants to be exclusive."

The source says, "They are just getting back to a good place. She loves hanging out with Abel and they always have fun together and is very hopeful of their future relationship."