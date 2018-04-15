Lady Antebellum's Hillary Scott Returns to the Stage 2 Months After Welcoming Twins

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Sun., Apr. 15, 2018 6:19 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Hillary Scott, Academy of Country Music Awards 2018, Show

Jason Merritt/ACMA2018/Getty Images for ACM

She's back and better than ever! 

Less than three months after welcoming twin girls, Hillary Scott returned to the stage with Lady Antebellum to perform at the 2018 Academy of Country Music Awards.

Joined alongside Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood, the proud mom of three wowed in a black floral-print dress as the group sang their hit song "Heart Break." 

"Here we go! 2018 #ACMawards," the group shared on Instagram after posing for pictures on the red carpet. 

Before performing Sunday night, Hillary spoke to CMT's Cody Alan where she gave an update on her twins. At the same, her band showed how supportive they are of her even busier schedule. 

Photos

ACM Awards 2018: Red Carpet Fashion

Hillary Scott, Academy of Country Music Awards 2018

John Shearer/WireImage

"They're great. They've doubled their birth weight. They were only four pounds and 10 ounces when they came home from the hospital so they are up over 11 pounds now," Hillary shared when discussing daughters Betsy Mack Tyrrell and Emory JoAnn Tyrrell. "They're eating good and they're starting to sleep a little bit and they are precious."

Charles added, "We've been taking pump breaks. In the schedule, it goes rehearsals [then] lunch/pump." 

Ultimately, Hillary is savoring every second with her three daughters. At the same time, she's preparing for a busy summer with Lady Antebellum.

The band known for huge hits including "Need You Now," "Just a Kiss" and "I Run to You" are hitting the road for the Summer Plays On tour featuring Darius Rucker.

In addition, special guest Russell Dickerson will visit 30 cities starting July 19 in Toronto, Ontario. Tickets are on sale now

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2018 ACM Awards , Music , Entertainment , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Bella Hadid, Snoop Dogg

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Reba McEntire, Academy of Country Music Awards 2018

ACM Awards 2018: Red Carpet Fashion

Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Academy of Country Music Awards 2018

Gwen Stefani Is Blake Shelton's Biggest Fan at the 2018 Academy of Country Music Awards

2018 ACM Awards, Jason Aldean, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert, Luke Bryan, Thomas Rhett

Watch the 2018 ACM Awards Pay Tribute to Las Vegas Shooting Victims

Miranda Lambert, Academy of Country Music Awards 2018, Winners

2018 Academy of Country Music Awards Winners: The Complete List

Miranda Lambert, Academy of Country Music Awards 2018

Miranda Lambert Looks Red Hot at 2018 ACM Awards After Anderson East Split

Kelsea Ballerini, Morgan Evans, Academy of Country Music Awards 2018, Couples

Newlyweds Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans Enjoy Date Night at 2018 ACM Awards

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.