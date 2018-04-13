Meghan Markle Visits Chicago to Complete U.K. Visa Application Before Wedding

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Apr. 13, 2018 8:53 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Meghan Markle

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

Meghan Markle is getting all her legal paperwork in order before she becomes Prince Harry's wife.

The 36-year-old American former actress and Suits alum, who has been in England with her fiancé over the past few months, flew back to her native United States this week and traveled to Chicago to complete an application for a U.K. visa. This marks an important step of the "formal process" towards becoming a British citizen, a palace source told E! News. Meghan is expected to return to the U.K. soon.

It was not revealed why the actress, who was born and raised in Los Angeles, where there is also an office to obtain a U.K. visa, chose to complete her application in Chicago. It is speculated that the city's branch offers a fast turnaround and a more discreet service for VIPs.

Adults whose are married to British citizens and who meet residency and travel requirements can qualify for U.K. citizenship. 

Photos

Meghan Markle's Best Looks

Meghan had also traveled to the United States earlier this month to visit her mother in Los Angeles.

Meghan and Harry are set to wed on May 19 at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in England.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Meghan Markle , Prince Harry , Top Stories , Apple News , Royals
Latest News
Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Coco

Here's a New Way to Sing Along to Coco's "Remember Me"

ESC: PCA Costume Poll

TV's Most Stylish Character 2018: Vote for Your Favorite Now!

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik, Met Gala 2016, Candids

Zayn Malik Says He Hoped to Love Gigi Hadid "Forever," but "Things Change"

Amanda Stanton, Robby Hayes

The 14 Messiest Breakups in The Bachelor's History

David Parnes, Adriana Abnos

Million Dollar Listing's David Parnes Welcomes First Child With Wife Adrian: It's a Girl!

Dwayne Johnson, Lauren Hashian, Jasmine Johnson

Dwayne Johnson Hopes for a Baby Boy One Day As He Prepares to Welcome 3rd Daughter

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.