Miranda Lambert's Style Transformation Over the Years

  • By
    &

by Alanah Joseph | Fri., Apr. 13, 2018 4:04 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Miranda Lambert

JB Lacroix/WireImage

Miranda Lambert stuns on the red carpet.

The award-winning country music star brings princess-like glamour to every event. Pastel hues, curve-flattering silhouettes, luxurious jewels—whether you're going to prom, a wedding or your own red carpet event, she's the inspiration you need to leave the right impression on the room.

On Sunday, the singer is attending the American Country Music Awards, in honor of her three nominations—"Best Video," "Best Song" and "Best Female Vocalist." If she wins "Best Female Vocalist," she will break her own record, winning the title nine consecutive times. 

She needs the perfect dress to celebrate such a momentous occasion, and we can't wait to see it.

Photos

Miranda Lambert's Best Looks

While sitting on the edge of our seats, we're taking a look at every time the star wowed on the carpet. 

Scroll through her best looks above!

RELATED ARTICLE: Kim Kardashian's Glass Slippers and More Celeb-Loved Statement Shoe Brands

RELATED ARTICLE: 7 Red Carpet Hairstyles That Will Make You Stand Out at a Festival

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Miranda Lambert , Style Collective , Top Stories , Fashion , Red Carpet
Latest News
Viola Davis, Women In The World Summit

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

ACM Awards, Couples, Kelsea Ballerini, Morgan Evans, Maren Morris, Ryan Hurd, Sam Hunt, Hannah Lee Fowler

Meet the Next Generation of Country Music Couples: The Romances of Kelsea Ballerini, Maren Morris and More

Eminem

Eminem's Evolution: The Music, the Controversies and the Comebacks

Scandal Season 7, Kerry Washington

Will Scandal End With Everyone Paying for Their Many, Many Crimes?

Jenna Dewan

Jenna Dewan Has a New Message for Fans After Channing Tatum Split

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner Takes Baby Stormi Out for a Fendi-Filled Stroll

Reba McEntire, Kelly Clarkson, 2015 Academy Of Country Music Awards

Reba McEntire Teases 2018 ACM Awards Performance With Kelly Clarkson

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.