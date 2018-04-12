Gabrielle Union Speaks Out After Being Caught in Tristan Thompson Drama

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Thu., Apr. 12, 2018 2:02 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Gabrielle Union, Tristan Thompson

Getty Images

Gabrielle Union would like to be excluded from this narrative.

Earlier this week, Tristan Thompson made front-page news after photos and video purportedly of the NBA player surfaced showing the athlete getting close to women other than Khloe Kardashian.

In fact, The Shade Room published photos of a lady that caught the eyes of many followers. And yes, Gabrielle inadvertently was behind her when one of the pictures was taken.

But before you suspect the actress and best-selling author has anything to do with the drama, you may want to hear from her directly.

"Don't know her. Didn't see her," Gabrielle wrote in the comments section of an Instagram post. "I was enjoying my night with my mama and aunt. We ain't involved in this."

Photos

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's Most Adorable Moments

For the record, Tristan has not commented on the cheating allegations. Instead, he returned to the basketball court Wednesday night to play in the Cleveland Cavaliers final home game of the regular season before playoffs begin.

Soon after, a source told E! News that Tristan made it to the hospital where he witnessed Khloe give birth to their baby girl.

"He wants to spend as much time with the baby as he can," an insider shared with us.

As for how Khloe is handling all the drama during an unforgettable week, it appears her family is rallying around the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and trying to lift her spirits.

"Everyone is focused on helping Khloe and staying positive at this time," an insider shared. "They want her to be comfortable and not stressed at all. They are focusing on the baby and crying a lot of happy tears at the moment."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Gabrielle Union , Tristan Thompson , Khloe Kardashian , Instagram , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
January Jones

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Charlize Theron Credits her Mom as Co-Parent to her Two Children

Jersey Shore Family Vacation

Jersey Shore Stars' Plastic Surgery Transformations

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, Pregnant, Baby Bump, 2018 NBA All-Star Weekend Party

Inside Khloe Kardashian's Dramatic Final Days Before Giving Birth

Heather Locklear, Mug Shot

Heather Locklear Pleads Not Guilty to Attacking Police Officers

Khloe Kardashian, Baby Shower

Khloe Kardashian's Family Reacts to Birth of Her and Tristan Thompson's Baby Girl

Taylor Swift Gives Fans a Sneak Peek at Her New Tour

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.