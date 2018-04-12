Khloe Kardashian has welcomed a baby girl!

E! News has confirmed that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star gave birth to her first child with Tristan Thompson on Thursday. According to one insider, Khloe went into labor on Wednesday. After her water broke, Khloe went into labor for "several hours," per another source. She then delivered the baby at a Cleveland hospital Thursday morning.

Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe's BFF, Malika Haqq, were all there for the baby's birth.

The baby's arrival comes just days after an alleged cheating scandal involving Tristan was reported. Amid all of the cheating reports, Tristan returned to the basketball court for the Cleveland Cavaliers' last season game on Wednesday evening. After the game, Tristan made it to the hospital for the baby's birth.

After news of the baby's arrival was revealed on Thursday, Khloe's family took to social media to react to the news.