WEEKNIGHTS
7|11PM

Mariah Carey Is Opening Up About Her Battle With Bipolar ll Disorder: "I Was So Terrified of Losing Everything"

  • By
    &

by Vannessa Jackson | Wed., Apr. 11, 2018 4:57 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

She's sharing her story. 

Mariah Carey is opening up about her hard battle with mental illness. The famous singer shared with People magazine that she was first diagnosed with bipolar ll disorder in 2001 when she was hospitalized for a mental and emotional breakdown. 

"I didn't want to carry around the stigma of a lifelong disease that would define me and potentially end my career," she told the magazine. "I was so terrified of losing everything." It took a lot for the singer to bravely speak about mental illness and try to make a difference for those to come. What other news did she share with the magazine? 

Watch

Mariah Carey Spends 48th Anniversary at Disneyland

Watch the clip above for the full story! 

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , E! News , E! Shows , Mariah Carey , Top Stories
Latest News
Kaley Cuoco

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Malin Akerman

Fashion Police

Birdie Joe Danielson, Brie Bella

Brie Bella & Baby Birdie's Cutest Pics

Elizabeth Hurley

Elizabeth Hurley's Latest Bikini Pic Will Literally Make Your Jaw Drop

Daily Pop Celebrity Guests, Padma Lakshmi

Daily Pop's Celebrity Guests

Damian Hurley, The Royals 406

''Happy Birthday, Bitch!'' Damian Hurley Is Back as Hansel von Liechtenstein to Celebrate the Queen's Birthday on The Royals

Andy Cohen

Andy Cohen Reveals One of the Worst Guests He's Ever Had on Watch What Happens Live

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.