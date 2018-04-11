She's sharing her story.

Mariah Carey is opening up about her hard battle with mental illness. The famous singer shared with People magazine that she was first diagnosed with bipolar ll disorder in 2001 when she was hospitalized for a mental and emotional breakdown.

"I didn't want to carry around the stigma of a lifelong disease that would define me and potentially end my career," she told the magazine. "I was so terrified of losing everything." It took a lot for the singer to bravely speak about mental illness and try to make a difference for those to come. What other news did she share with the magazine?