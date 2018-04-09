Thanks to this wild twist of fate, reality and royalty have a mutual connection.

Thanks to a recent interview on the Kyle and Jackie O Show in Australia, Real Housewives of New York City star Bethenny Frankelgot to talking about her current love life and a suitor in particular who turned out to have one seriously unexpected ex.

"I met this guy as a romantic interest. His name is Trevor," Bethenny recalled to the show hosts. "So, I met him in Chicago and we were supposed to go out and [I] ended up seeing him one time and he'd been texting me. He's a producer in LA."

"He told me that he was married before," the mogul continued. "He's divorced. He was married to this girl named Meghan Markle from the TV show Suits."

Yes, that Meghan Markle—the American star about to marry Prince Harry next month. She and Trevor Engelson were married for less than two years before they divorced in August 2013.