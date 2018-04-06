Mindy Kaling Reacts to Being Turned Into a Meme

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Apr. 6, 2018 2:49 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Mindy Kaling knows she's fabulous no matter what.

A fan recently posted on Twitter a meme featuring the Mindy Project star that has gone viral. It shows two photos of her side by side—a picture of her character Kelly Kapoor from The Office looking downcast and an image of the actress all glammed up at the 2015 Oscars Vanity Fair after-party.

It also contains a caption that paraphrases a quote often misattributed to the late Marilyn Monroe: "If you don't love me at my [worst], then you don't deserve me at my [best]."

"I don't get this," Kaling tweeted in response on Friday. "I'm equally pretty in both."

Photos

Mindy Kaling's Best Looks

Mindy Kaling, 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Naturally, fans responded accordingly.

"This is why our entire species loves @mindykaling," tweeted @ChewJore.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Mindy Kaling , Top Stories , Memes , Apple News
Latest News
Amal Clooney

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Demi Lovato Bravely Embraces Physical Flaws

ESC: Madonna

Madonna's Son "Steals" Her Beauty Products, Plus Her $10 Obsession

Carrie Underwood Shares First Full-Face Pic After Fall

Kendra Wilkinson, Hank Baskett

Kendra Wilkinson Files for Divorce From Hank Baskett

"Teen Mom" Leah Messer Heartbroken by Daughter's Question

George Clooney, Amal Clooney

Amal Clooney Puts a Twist on Daisy Dukes During Date Night With George

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.