Money Moves: How the Cardi B Empire Got Built

As a teenager she graduated from Renaissance High School for Musical Theater & Technology and took some courses at Manhattan Community College. She worked at an Amish suprmarket in Manhattan for about seven months—and when she was fired for being late too many times, the manager suggested she go to the club across the street and try her hand at exotic dancing. She was desperate to move out of her then-boyfriend's house, where she'd been staying since her mother kicked her out and her father had forbidden her from trying to move in with her grandma.

So, she went across the street and started stripping, and would continue to do so until she was 23.

"If I like my body and I want to show it off, I'm well within my right to do so," she told Vibe, regarding the inevitable critics who don't see the strength and dignity in her origin story. "And if it's a way for me to make money—why not? Why not make money from me, from what I got? Why not? It is what it is. Would it make a difference if I told you I went to school?"

That being said, "I don't feel like anyone should follow what I did. I don't feel like you should be walking around thinking, 'Yeah, I want to be a dancer,'" she added, when asked what she might say to young ladies who admired her trajectory.