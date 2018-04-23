Prince William and Kate Middleton have welcomed their third child together!

The Duchess of Cambridge gave birth to a baby boy Monday. The couple's third child, whose name has yet to be announced, joins siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte in the royal family.

Now that the baby has arrived, we're celebrating by looking back at William and Kate's childhood pictures! The cute pictures show the adorable duo in their younger years, spending time with family and smiling for the camera.

Take a look at the super sweet baby pics of William and Kate below!