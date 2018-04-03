Rejoice, RHONY is back!
The Real Housewives of New York City finally returns this week, reuniting us with Luann De Lesseps, Bethenny Frankel, Dorinda Medley, Sonja Morgan, Ramona Singer, Carole Radziwill and Tinsley Mortimer. And a lot has happened since we last saw the ladies on our TV screens. We're talking divorces, arrests, cabaret shows and more.
We can't think of a better way to celebrate the Bravo reality hit's return this Wednesday, April 4, than by exclusively debuting the new taglines for season 10.
Carole: "In the marathon of life, loyalty is everything." After previously saying she's never worked out a day in her life, Carole, 54, ran the New York City Marathon in November 2017. But it looks like her friendship with Bethenny will be tested this season.
Dorinda: "I have a big heart, but little patience." Preach, Dorinda!
Ramona: "Age is an issue of mind over matter: If you don't mind, it doesn't matter!" At 61, Ramona is like a fine wine, getting better with age...just ask her.
Tinsley: "Come on, why cook when I can order room service?!" Tins has moved out of Sonja's townhouse for good...and is still living out her grown-up Eloise dreams by moving into a hotel in her second season as a Housewife.
Sonja: "I'm not just a last name. I'm a legacy." Could Sonja be ready to ditch her ex-husband's last name and move on with Frenchie...or maybe Rocco?
Bethenny: "It's great to be successful. But it's even better to B Strong." The Skinnygirl mogul's tagline is all about her charity, B Strong, which will play into this season after Bethenny's relief work in Puerto Rico.
The Real Housewives of New York City premieres Wednesday, April 4 at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
