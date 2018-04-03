Rejoice, RHONY is back!

The Real Housewives of New York City finally returns this week, reuniting us with Luann De Lesseps, Bethenny Frankel, Dorinda Medley, Sonja Morgan, Ramona Singer, Carole Radziwill and Tinsley Mortimer. And a lot has happened since we last saw the ladies on our TV screens. We're talking divorces, arrests, cabaret shows and more.

We can't think of a better way to celebrate the Bravo reality hit's return this Wednesday, April 4, than by exclusively debuting the new taglines for season 10.