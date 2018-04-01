Bristol Palin and ex Dakota Meyer are putting their children first and celebrating Easter together as a family despite their split.

In late January, the 29-year-old Marine vet and 2009 Medal of Honor recipient filed for divorce from Sarah Palin's 27-year-old daughter after almost two years of marriage. They share two daughters, Sailor Grace, 2, and Atlee Bay, 11 months.

On Easter Sunday, Dakota posted on his Instagram page a photo of him with Bristol, their girls and her son Tripp, 9, posing next to a person in an Easter Bunny costume at Lake Hills Church in Austin, Texas.

"Happy Easter! #family #thegreaterthepurposethegreatertheconflict #heisrisen #purpose," Dakota wrote.

The adults are not standing next to each other in the photo but they are both smiling. Tripp, who sports blue-dyed hair, stands on one side of the performer along with Dakota, who is holding Atlee. Bristol stands on the Easter Bunny's other side and is holding Sailor.