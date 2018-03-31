The chapter has come to a close...

Theory of Everything co-stars Eddie Redmayne and Felicity Jones joined friends, family and more at the funeral service of Professor Stephen Hawking at University Church of St Mary the Great in Cambridge, England.

The renowned British physicist, whose life was told on the big screen in the 2014 Oscar-winning film, died peacefully at his home in Cambridge on March 14. He was 76 years old.

The New York Times reports that 500 hundred people attended today's church service and that thousands of people lined the streets of Cambridge, applauding when the beloved scientist's hearse drove by.

The outlet also reports that during the service, Redmayne, who won the Oscar for his role as Hawkings, gave a Bible reading from Ecclesiastes. Additionally, Martin Rees, Britain’s Astronomer Royal, one of Hawking' children, and a former student gave eulogies for the late scribe of A Brief History of Time: From the Big Bang to Black Holes.

Dr. Hawking, who had a rare motor neurone disease (ALS) that debilitated him throughout his life, was a fellow at Cambridge University for 52 years.