Kim Kardashian Posts Sweet Photo of Saint Kissing Baby Chicago

Aww! What a good big brother...

Kim Kardashian shared an adorable photo of her newborn daughter Chicago West getting a sweet kiss from big brother Saint West on Saturday morning—and it's almost too adorable for words.

The reality star posted the photo of the doting big brother giving an affectionate kiss on his two-month-old baby sister's nose.

Along with the pic, Kim wrote, "He loves her so much."

In the image, the baby girl is wearing a grey outfit and is laying on a pink blanket.

Saint, 2, appears to be wearing a camouflage shirt—just like his daddy, Kanye West!