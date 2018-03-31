Mandy Moore and Fiancé Taylor Goldsmith Climb Mount Kilimanjaro

by Meg Swertlow | Sat., Mar. 31, 2018 8:15 AM
They're the tops!
Mandy Moore has officially scratched off her No. 1 thing to do on her bucket list: climbing Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania!
The This Is Us star, who just wrapped season 2 of her hit show, set out with fiancé, Dawes singer Taylor Goldsmith, and a few of her best buds, hiked and summited the daunting 4,900 meter mountain earlier this week.
Following the feat, the singer and actress hopped on Instagram to share some photos taken by Andrew Maguire with her crew and wrote about what the once-in-a-lifetime journey has meant to her.
"I have dreamed the dream of climbing Mt Kilimanjaro since the age of 18," wrote the star, who was sponsored by Eddie Bauer on the trip. "Thanks to @eddiebauer, my partner in this adventure, this past week saw #1 on my bucket list come to fruition and I lived out one of the most rewarding and challenging experiences of my life with a few of my best friends."
It?s hard to really summarize the past ten days in Tanzania. What began as a ?work? expedition/assignment/opportunity with a new client, quickly turned into an unforgettable life changing experience alongside a group of strangers...now family. Here?s a quick peak at our team (almost everyone!) and a glimpse at our initial views from the trip. Much more to come! Shout out to @eddiebauer for the amazing opportunity to adventure together and make @mandymooremm childhood dream a successful reality. Blessed #kilimanjaro
A post shared by ANDREW MAGUIRE (@andrewmaguirephoto) on
Mandy continued, "There was no reception on the mountain so I’m going to dole out some pics of our trip over the next few days. Stay tuned-it’s worth it! #liveyouradventure."
In addition to her fiancé, whom E! News reported she got engaged to in September, the TV star also traveled with fellow adventure-seekers Ashley Streicher, Jennifer Dalton, Chase Weideman and Lynsy Dyer.
Mount Kilimanjaro is the highest mountain in Africa.
ClimbMountKilimanjaro estimates that between six or seven die each year trying to hike the mountain and that it's impossible to discern how many people have died hiking it in total.
