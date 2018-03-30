It's time for a little reunion!

The cast of Jersey Shore is back and more intense than ever. It's like they never left, and fans can rejoice because if our interviews hold true, they are older but not any wiser. While not everyone ended on good terms, this time around, it was all about wiping the slate clean and getting ready for a fresh start.

"Seeing Mike again was kind of like clean slate. What happened in the past happened. We're grownups now—well kind of. We're 30 but we act like we're 12. We kind of just started fresh," Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi shared with E! News.