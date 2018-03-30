by Vannessa Jackson | Fri., Mar. 30, 2018 4:33 PM
It's time for a little reunion!
The cast of Jersey Shore is back and more intense than ever. It's like they never left, and fans can rejoice because if our interviews hold true, they are older but not any wiser. While not everyone ended on good terms, this time around, it was all about wiping the slate clean and getting ready for a fresh start.
"Seeing Mike again was kind of like clean slate. What happened in the past happened. We're grownups now—well kind of. We're 30 but we act like we're 12. We kind of just started fresh," Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi shared with E! News.
Watch the video above to get all the details!
Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.
Kourtney Kardashian Undresses and Straddles Boyfriend Younes Bendjima in Seriously Sexy Instagram Pic
Lucy Hale's Grandmother Has a Sweet Message for Her on Hollywood Medium: ''We Wish She Could Be Here to See What I've Done''
FOMO no More.
sign up now!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!