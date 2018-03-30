EXCLUSIVE!

Kate Middleton and Prince William Still Don't Know Baby No. 3's Sex

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Fri., Mar. 30, 2018 1:51 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Kate Middleton, Prince William

Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Will the next royal baby be a boy or a girl? At this point, it's anyone's guess! 

A source tells E! News exclusively that Prince William and Kate Middleton have yet to find out the sex of their third child, despite the Duchess of Cambridge's quickly approaching April due date.  

"William and Kate don't know the sex of the baby so they're rather looking forward to finding out," our insider says. "It's very difficult to be totally prepared when you don't know if it's going to be a boy or a girl." 

But if there's one aspect the entire royal family (as in Prince Georgeand Princess Charlotte!) is certain about, it's how thrilled they are to welcome another addition.

Photos

Kate Middleton's Third Pregnancy Style

"Kate is now officially on maternity leave until the autumn and looking forward to welcoming the new baby," the source adds. "The whole family is excited, including the children, who are very much aware that they are about to welcome a new brother or sister." 

The mom-to-be attended her last official engagement last week Team SportsAid event in London. Now that her royal duties are wrapped up for the time being, Kate will indulge in some-well deserved R&R. 

The source says Kate is "resting," adding, "She's earned this after such a strong uptick in work before taking her leave."

A second insider says she's currently nesting at her mom Carole Middleton's home and is ready to celebrate Easter with her family. "Kate is in Bucklebury with the children for the Easter weekend, putting her feet up and enjoying some well-earned rest," the source says. 

"The children are on Easter holiday now so they'll all stay at Carole and Michael's into the middle of next week and then return to Kensington Palace, where Kate will remain until she goes into labor. William may be back and forth due to work," they explain. 

Sounds like the countdown to baby No. 3 is officially on! 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kate Middleton , Royals , Pregnancies , Babies , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Justin Bieber

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Royal Christmas Card 2017

Prince William and Kate Middleton's Third Child Has Quite a Royal Title

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Strict Security Plans for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Wedding Revealed

Prince Philip, New Warner Stand At Lord's Cricket Ground

Prince Philip Pulls Out of Annual Pre-Easter Church Service

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Armed Forces Personnel

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Recruit Over 250 Armed Forces Members for "Special" Wedding Role

Prince William, Prince Harry, BB-8

Prince William to Miss FA Cup Final for Prince Harry's Wedding

Prince Harry

Prince Harry's Intense Pre-Wedding Fitness Routine Revealed

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.