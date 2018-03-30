With the due date of Prince William and Kate Middleton's third child quickly approaching, the title of Prince George and Princess Charlotte's younger sibling will be fancy to the fullest.

According to royal historian Marlene Koenig who spoke to Town & Country, the newest member of the family will have the long title of either His Royal Highness Prince [name] of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, or Her Royal Highness Princess [name] of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. Talk about a tongue twister!

And while it may be the official title, it isn't necessarily the exact title that the youngest sibling will go by.