Prince William and Kate Middleton's Third Child Has Quite a Royal Title

  • By
    &

by Lindsay Farber | Fri., Mar. 30, 2018 12:59 PM

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Royal Christmas Card 2017

Chris Jackson/Kensington Palace/Getty Images

With the due date of Prince William and Kate Middleton's third child quickly approaching, the title of Prince George and Princess Charlotte's younger sibling will be fancy to the fullest.

According to royal historian Marlene Koenig who spoke to Town & Country, the newest member of the family will have the long title of either His Royal Highness Prince [name] of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, or Her Royal Highness Princess [name] of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. Talk about a tongue twister!

And while it may be the official title, it isn't necessarily the exact title that the youngest sibling will go by.

Photos

Kate Middleton's Third Pregnancy Style

Koenig explains, "Royal children are ‘styled' differently if they are the children of a royal duke." Because Prince William and Kate Middleton are the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the title will be His/Her Royal Highness Prince/Princess [name] of Cambridge.

Additionally, Koenig reveals that baby number three will technically be a commoner. "It sounds complicated, but in the U.K, the only people who are not commoners are the Sovereign and peers of the realm, [people with titles like] Duke, Marquess, Earl, Viscount, and Baron."

As for the role that the child will play when it comes to being a member of a royal family? While they may be third in line to the throne behind Princess Charlotte, due to a new succession law based on birth order, not sex, it will likely be all that the little one will do...for now.

Koenig jokes, "I don't think the baby will have much of a role for some years, apart from looking cute in family photos!"

As E! News previously reported, Will and Kate's third child is due in April.

Cheers to baby No. 3!

TAGS/ Kate Middleton , Prince William , Prince George , Princess Charlotte , Babies , Royal Baby , Royals
