The new Trading Spaces is right around the corner!

The original TLC home improvement series aired between 2000 and 2008 and showed how neighbors redesigned rooms in each other's homes, with professional help, of course. A Trading Spaces reboot premieres next month and will feature returning cast members Paige Davis, the host, carpenter Ty Pennington, and designers Hildi Santo-Tomas, Genevieve Gorder, Laurie Smith, Doug Wilson and Vern Yip. The new series will also feature newbies Joanie Sprague, formerly of America's Next Top Model, and HGTV star John Gidding.

Many of the stars recalled in a Parade magazine interview some of their least-favorite design trends.

Pennington hates sponge painting.

"In the '80s it was everywhere," he told the magazine. "It took so much time, and I remember we once sponge-painted over mahogany, and I was like, ‘Oh, my God, we're doing this, over mahogany?'"