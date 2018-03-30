Chelsea Houska's baby bump just made its Instagram debut.

The Teen Mom 2 star shared a photo of her resting her hand above her belly on Friday.

"Oh hey little baby girl," Houska wrote.

She also called attention to the giant pink polka dot bow on her head. "Don't mind the headband, I'm in the process of doing my make up," she added.

This isn't the first time Houska has shared a picture of her bump. She gave fans a tiny sneak peek on Mar. 16.

"Here's the wittle bump since everyone's been asking lol," she tweeted. "This pregnancy has been a breeze so far and I feel pretty damn good!"