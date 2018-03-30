Demi Lovato and Lauren Jauregui Reunite in Miami for a Fun Night Out

Meet them on the dance floor!

Demi Lovato is currently in Miami for her Tell Me You Love Me World Tour and of course made sure to catch up with friend Lauren Jauregui

The two enjoyed dinner with friends and then headed over to Ball & Chain for some dancing in Miami's historic Calle Ocho. 

The "Sorry Not Sorry" singer shared a video on her Instagram Story of herself and the Fifth Harmony member dancing as Maluma's "Felices Los 4" played in the background. 

Aside from their The X Factor days, Jauregui toured with Fifth Harmony as the opening act for Lovato's Neon Lights Tour in 2014. The two singers have remained friends ever since. 

We're sure that Jauregui was excited to show Lovato around her hometown of Miami. 

Last night, Demi also debuted her new shorter look as she shared on her Instagram, but by this morning she was back her longer signature look for the tour. 

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

