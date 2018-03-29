Opening day just turned into take your girlfriend to work day.

As baseball fans across the country kicked off a brand new season today, many were watching ESPN's coverage of the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants game.

While Alex Rodriguez was providing commentary in the broadcast booth, a surprise guest decided to show up in the fourth inning.

Ladies and gentlemen, it's Jennifer Lopez!

"She's an enormous sports fan, especially a baseball fan," Alex revealed on live TV. "Her father David's here and he grew up an enormous New York Met's fan and is thrilled to be here on opening day."