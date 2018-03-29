Selena Gomez's Mom Responds to Justin Bieber Relationship Rumors

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Mar. 29, 2018 5:11 PM
Selena Gomez's mom doesn't know much about her daughter's current relationship status with Justin Bieber, because they simply don't talk about it.
E! News' Will Marfuggi caught up with producer Mandy Teefey on Wednesday at the Alliance for Children's Rights 26th Annual Dinner in Beverly Hills, Calif., where she shared with us why the organization is important to her.
"I've actually been a part of the organization for a while and I really love what they do," Mandy said. "I was adopted and to have that support and everybody coming together to support getting people out of the foster system, I think is really important."
Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Mandy and Selena are both executive producers of the Netflix series 13 Reasons Why, which recently wrapped production on season two. And while the mother-daughter duo might talk about business, they "don't talk" about Selena's relationship with Justin, according to Mandy.
After the "Wolves" singer reunited with Justin at the end of 2017, a source told E! News that Selena's family was "not happy" about it. In early March, E! News revealed that Justin and Selena are on a break and since then, Justin has been "hanging out" with model Baskin Champion.
So what's really going on with Jelena?
"You would know before I did," Mandy told us Wednesday. "We don't talk about it."
Take a look at the video above to see what Mandy had to say about Selena, Justin and the projects she's currently working on!
