Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin attended the same church service...and social media thinks Baskin Champion might've been there too.

The 24-year-old "Boyfriend" singer and 21-year-old model Hailey were spotted leaving the service (separately) on Wednesday night in Los Angeles. Shortly after, a photo from the service popped up on social media showing Justin sitting in front of a blond thought to be Baskin.

While it hasn't been confirmed, Justin and Baskin, the sister of model Abby Champion, have been spotted together multiple times this month. It was just last week that a source told E! News that Justin and Baskin are "hanging out."