Scott Disick and Sofia Richie Head to Cabo for ''Couple's Retreat'' With His Kids

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Thu., Mar. 29, 2018 3:26 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Scott Disick, Sofia Richie, Mason Disick, Mexico, Snapchat

Snapchat

The more, the merrier! 

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie are enjoying the company of a few more guests on their latest Mexican getaway, with Mason DisickPenelope Disick and Reign Disick joining the mid-week trip. 

A source tells E! News, "Scott and Sofia flew in on Monday evening on a private jet to Cabo with his kids and another couple. They've been spending their days by the pool relaxing and enjoying the warm weather. Scott's kids have stayed busy with lots of swimming and playing in the water."

Kourtney Kardashian's ex shared photos from the getaway to his Instagram Stories, which show the couple posing happily as well as 8-year-old Mason behind the steering wheel of a boat. Scott and Sofia's brand new puppy also tagged along. 

Photos

Scott Disick & Sofia Richie: Romance Rewind

Scott Disick, Sofia Richie, Mason Disick, Mexico, Snapchat

Snapchat

Our insider describes, "Scott and Sofia are inseparable and seem happy. They were posing for pictures together and kissing every chance they got. They are both obsessed with the puppy and giving it lots of love."

A separate source says, "Scott promised Sofia a trip and thought it would be nice for them to get away." Scott has pulled out all the stops for their "couple's retreat," we're told, planning massages, spa treatments and dinners for the group. 

Earlier this year, Sofia, 19, stepped out for the first time publicly with Scott's offspring following a family dinner date in Los Angeles. 

Meanwhile, Kourtney is enjoying her own romantic trip with boyfriend Younes Bendjima. The couple documented their scenic road trip up the California coast on social media over the past few days. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Scott Disick , Sofia Richie , Reign Disick , Mason Disick , Penelope Disick , Kardashians , Kardashian News , Vacation , Celeb Kids , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Alessandra Ambrosio

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

President Trump Congratulates "Roseanne" on 18 Million Viewers

Tyler Baltierra, Catelynn Lowell

Teen Mom’s Catelynn Lowell Reveals How She’s Recovering Post-Treatment

Abby Lee Miller

Abby Lee Miller Steps Out in Dance Moms Attire After Being Released From Prison

Justin Bieber, Baskin Champion

Justin Bieber Attends Church Alongside Ex Hailey Baldwin—Was Baskin Champion There Too?

Seo Minwoo, Kim Jong-hyun, Jonghyun

Inside the Sadness Plaguing K-Pop

ESC: Hailey Baldwin

Hailey Baldwin Just Set the Denim Skirt Standard for Spring

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.