Kevin Federline Celebrates 40th Birthday at Las Vegas Strip Club

Bryan Steffy/WireImage
by Corinne Heller | Sun., Mar. 25, 2018 1:32 PM
Bryan Steffy/WireImage
Kevin Federline turned the big 4-0 last week and continued celebrating his birthday this weekend at the Crazy Horse III Gentlemen's Club in Las Vegas.
The party took weeks after he made headlines over a child support dispute with ex-wife Britney Spears, with whom he shares two sons.
Federline, who had also celebrated his 38th birthday at the same strip club, arrived at the Crazy Horse III on Saturday wearing a Cookies Clothing sweatshirt and grey sweatpants and posed for photos with several in-house performers, including a couple of women wearing skimpy lingerie. The guest of honor was accompanied by a 13-person entourage, which included his wife, Victoria Prince, E! News has learned.
Federline appeared onstage and used a money gun to shoot $200 in single dollar bills onto twerking adult entertainer Juelz Ventura.
Federline and his wife later enjoyed some snacks and Grey Goose cocktails before he began his DJ set just after midnight At one point, a blonde stripper asked him to sign her chest, but he declined and laughed.
Bryan Steffy/WireImage
Bryan Steffy/WireImage
WireImage
The club also made it rain on K-Fed! He and his pals were greeted with extravagant bottle service served with an oversized American Express card and he also received a birthday cake made to look like stacks of $100 bills bearing his face. It spelled out "K-Fed is Fu$king 40!"
"This is the dopest cake I've ever seen!" he said.
