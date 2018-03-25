Khloe Kardashian Misses Dog Gabbana as She Approaches Baby's Due Date

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Mar. 25, 2018 11:00 AM

As she approaches her due date, pregnant Khloe Kardashian continues to mourn the death of her first baby, her dog.

The 33-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's black Labrador Gabbana, often nicknamed Goober or Gooby, passed away in late January.

"I miss you Goober," Khloe wrote on Instagram on Saturday, alongside a photo of the two.

The reality star had posted the same pic, as well as more photos of the two, on the day she announced Gabbana's death.

"She was more than a pet," the reality star had said at the time. "She was my first child, my companion and my friend. She was incredible! She made sure I was never lonely even during lonely times. The house will never be the same. I never thought I would be this devastated over losing a dog but 14 years, is a long time together. She filled a significant role in my life and I'm forever grateful. I love you Goober!! I'll remember you always!"

Photos

Khloe Kardashian's Pregnancy Pics

Khloe is pregnant with her and boyfriend and Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson's first child, a girl. She is currently at their home in Cleveland. A source told E! News last week that Khloe is set to give birth in less than two weeks.

"Been decorating the baby nursery all day! We are so close!" Khloe tweeted last week. "I'm getting more and more anxious and excited with everyday." 

On Saturday, the reality star shared on Snapchat photos of some baby items, including stuffed rabbits and the books God Bless you and Good Night, Baby's First Bible Stories and Baby's First Book of Prayers.

