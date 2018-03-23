FX; Getty Images
by Lindsay Farber | Fri., Mar. 23, 2018 5:33 PM
FX; Getty Images
John Mayer may just have a long-lost twin, and his name is Antoni Porowski.
The Queer Eye actor posted a photo to Instagram looking almost identical to the "Gravity" singer, poking fun at their similarities in appearance.
"I dunno, guys, I just don't see it," he captioned the black and white pic.
"First thing I said to my husband when I saw him on queer eye..looks just like John Mayer!!" one commenter wrote under the image.
"Looks just like @johnmayer on the cover of Battle Studies!" another replied.
The comparison first began on Twitter in February, when a fan sent a tweet to the actor regarding his resemblance to Mayer.
"Hi @antoni did You realize that you are young @JohnMayer?" the follower wrote.
"Or is @JohnMayer a young me?!" Porowski replied.
And while some people instantly saw the similarities, others just couldn't agree with the pair looking anything alike.
"I don't see it," one person wrote in the comments.
"I see Christian Bale, but no John Mayer here," another said.
So what do you think—is Porowski secretly John Mayer's twin? Sound off in the comments below!
FOMO no More.
sign up now!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!