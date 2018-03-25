by Vannessa Jackson | Sun., Mar. 25, 2018 7:00 PM
There's nowhere to hide...
Megan Morrison (Christine Evangelista) had no idea what she was getting herself into when she agreed to start doing therapy sessions with Terence Anderson (Michael Vartan) on The Arrangement, but she's about to find out there's way more to him then meets the eye.
"Working in this industry it puts these standards, this enormous pressure on people, on women…" Megan tells him in their first session together. Although she is certain that she's pulled the wool over Terence's eyes, he knows there is far more than she's leading him to believe.
"You're deflecting. There is something else at the core of your stress. Somewhere you don't want to go," he cautions her. "But if you want my help and you want to get better, we have to go there—and we will. Time to dig deep," he tells a defensive Megan.
Well, that didn't go exactly as she had planned. At least she has her new film Technicolor Highway to fall back on...or maybe not. In the first table read for the film, Kyle finds out that his two leads are on completely different pages. Megan's read fell flat while Xavier's (Ruffin Prentiss) was way over the top.
Kyle promises DeAnn (Lexa Doig) that he will get his two stars up to speed before they start shooting in three days. As it turns out, a few one-on-one coaching sessions with Kyle was just what Xavier needed.
"Feel it, don't force it," Kyle told Xavier after a less than stellar read. After the two had a little talk, Xavier explains how he gets prepared for his big music gigs, and it's not what you'd expect. "Rage. It fires me up," he shared with Kyle "It's the reason why I'm here. It's the source of all my ambition, my music, my art." Kyle can work with that. "Feel that anger," Kyle encouraged him. "Don't play it."
DeAnn has a lot more on her plate then just the film. She's trying to make a bigger effort with her lover Mason (Garcelle Beauvais) but it looks like their time might be up. "This is what you do. This is what you've always done," she tells Mason after finding out she's planning to return to Napa. "We're closer than we've been in decades, so you run."
She has no such luck in convincing Mason to stay, and sadly, at the end of the episode it is revealed that she may never have her chance again. After trying unsuccessfully to reach Mason, she's able to get in touch with her son who shares some news about Mason that seems to be fatal.
While DeAnn is dealing with those issues, her better half, Terence, is still working with Megan to help her get better. After trying and failing to get Megan to reveal her greatest fear, she finally breaks down and tells him the truth.
"You. You control every aspect of my life," Megan tells him. "IHM, the contract, Kyle. I live in this constant fear of disappointing you. Letting you down and watching it all just...watching it all go away," she tells him.
To her surprise, Terence offers to make their sessions a little less formal and the two head to a diner where Terence tells her that he was held at gunpoint and feared for his life. While he was super vulnerable with her, he also may have just given her the ammunition she needed to end him.
Terence is one step ahead and gets into Megan's head the day before her big Technicolor Highway scene. He tells her that her greatest fear is the fear of being worthless, stemming from the fact that her dad left, which strikes a chord for her.
Even with Terence's words ringing in her head she is able to pull off an incredibly moving performance during filming. But after the cameras cut, Terence gives her a gift of sorts. It's the contact information for her biological father. Now it's time for her to decide if she wants to see him.
It looks like their sessions are having more of an effect on Terence then they are on Megan. Terence asks DeAnn if they can have a child. No one saw that bombshell coming! Could Terence be a changed man or is this some other manipulation tactic?
