Kim Kardashian knows how to work, work, work, work, work, work it for the camera.

Several weeks ago, while still sporting platinum-blond hair, the 37-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took part in a high fashion cover photo shoot for the "Queen Be"-themed 14th issue of ODDA, a bi-annual New York-based magazine. It was released worldwide on Wednesday.

In several pics, Kim wears a ruffled blush Off-White ball gown with layers upon layers of tulle, channeling a look for which Rihanna, a fan of gowns with enormous skirts, received much praise late last year. In the photos, Kim pairs her look with Prada sunglasses and a pair of Alexander Wang stiletto pumps.

The photographer is Spanish DJ and model Sita Abellán, who starred in Rihanna's 2015 "Bitch Better Have My Money" music video.