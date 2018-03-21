Look out, world, because it's 2018 and women are killing it.

That's the tagline of Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon's new action comedy, The Spy Who Dumped Me. Fortunately for fans of the hilarious duo, the trailer debuted on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Wednesday, offering a first look inside their eccentric slapstick adventure into the spy world after Kunis' character learns her ex was a member of the CIA.

Needless to say, hilarity ensues as the ladies take on their emerging mission with their own level of pizzaz as people go after them.