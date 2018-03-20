Ace Ventura, American Pie, Batman and Wild Wild West Leaving Netflix in April 2018

Say goodbye to Ace Ventura, American Pie, Batman and more of your favorite film franchises.

Netflix announced today which film and TV titles will no longer be available to stream in the month of April. Luckily, subscribers have a few more days to watch movies like Begin Again, Caddyshack, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Leap Year, The Whole Nine Yards and Wild Wild West before a new slate—featuring Along Came Polly, Scarface and Sin City—takes their places.

Here's the full list of what's expiring on Netflix in April 2018:

Leaving 4/1/18

30 Days of Night

88 Minutes

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls

American Pie

American Pie 2

Apollo 13

Batman

Batman & Robin

Batman Forever

Batman Returns

Caddyshack

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Cool Runnings

Death Sentence

Dolphin Tale

Eagle vs. Shark

John Mulaney: New in Town

Never Let Me Go

Set Up

Small Soldiers

The Dukes of Hazzard

The Men Who Stare at Goats

The Pursuit of Happyness

The Shawshank Redemption

The Whole Nine Yards

Wild Wild West

Leaving 4/3/18

Starry Eyes

Leaving 4/5/18

The Hallow

The Nightingale

Leaving 4/12/18

The Emperor's New Clothes

Leaving 4/15/18

Happy Tree Friends

Leap Year

Leaving 4/16/18

Son of God

Leaving 4/17/18

Z Storm

Leaving 4/20/18

The Exorcism of Molly Hartley

Leaving 4/21/18

The Prestige

Leaving 4/22/18

Exit Through the Gift Shop

Leaving 4/26/18

Kung Fu Panda 3

Leaving 4/27/18

Begin Again

Click here for the full list of titles coming to Netflix in April 2018.

