Scott Disick and Sofia Richie Step Out for Froyo Date

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie stepped out together again and enjoyed some sweet treats on Saturday.

The 34-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the 19-year-old model were photographed in Malibu with bowls of frozen yogurt. Scott wore a light blue hoodie, khakis, black Nike Air sneakers and a dark blue beanie, while Sofia sported a gray cowl-neck sweater, blue jeans and black stiletto Balenciaga booties.

Scott and Sofia were last photographed together in public a week and a half ago.

Scott and Sofia have been dating for several months, marking his longest relationship Kourtney Kardashian, with whom he shares three kids, broke up with him in 2015.