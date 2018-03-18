Kylie Jenner Poses in a Hot Tub With BFF Jordyn Woods

by Meg Swertlow | Sun., Mar. 18, 2018 9:56 AM

Kylie Jenner, Instagram

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Kylie Jennerwas in hot water—and we mean that literally—during a snowy trip with her bestie Jordyn Woods

While on a snow-filled retreat to a ski resort, the new mom and her BFF got in a hot tub and had some photography fun with a bevy of photos. On Saturday, the reality star soon took to Instagram to share a slew of pics from the fun-filled dip.

In one photo, Kylie is pictured in the Jacuzzi wearing only Calvin Klein undergarments, while Jordyn opted for a lace-up swimsuit. The 20-year-old captioned the Instagram photo, "Girls next door." She and Jordyn pose for the camera.

In another photo, Kylie wears a black sports bra and puts her hair behind her ears. Additionally, Ky poses back to back with her pal while in the hot tub in yet a different hot tub pic.

Jordyn and Kylie have been at each other's sides non-stop in recent days. On Thursday, the makeup mogul and her pal were spotted eating sushi together in Los Angeles. The pair appear to have escaped to their snowy vacay on Friday.

Photos

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's Road to Baby

Kylie Jenner, Instagram

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

The pair escaped on their snowy vacay on Friday—of course, taking several photos upon their arrival.

The photos appear to be captured by @Rayscorrputedmind, who has recently been taking a slew of photos of Kylie's boyfriend Travis Scott while on tour. 

Scott is not in any of the images. However, he did post an image from a snowy location and is reportedly in Wyoming to spend time with Kanye West, who is recording a new album in Jackson Hole.

Currently, Scott is scheduled to perform tonight at the Marquee Nightclub & Dayclub at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

On Feb. 1, Kylie gave birth to her first child, a daughter named Stormi Webster, with Scott and she has been on the go ever since. 

Prior to her birth announcement, Kylie had stayed out of the public eye but she's been all in on social media, posting a storm of photos on the reg.

