EXCLUSIVE!

The Arrangement's Josh Henderson and Christine Evangelista Reveal if They've Ever Dated IRL

  • By
    &

by Brett Malec | Thu., Mar. 15, 2018 12:49 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Kyle West and Megan Morrison are Hollywood's hottest couple on The Arrangement.

But have the stars of the hit E! series Josh Henderson and Christine Evangelista ever gone on a romantic date in real life?

"No, no. We're good friends," Christine dished during the duo's appearance on Daily Pop today.

"No, we keep it pretty professional," Josh added. "We're super close. It's important to be very close if you're spending this much time on a show and you're supposed to love each other. It would be really tough if we didn't like each other. We're lucky that we get along really well and work really well together."

Photos

Kyle West & Megan Morrison's Love Story

The Arrangement, Josh Henderson, Christine Evangelista

Marco Grob/E! Entertainment

While they haven't dated each other, they do sometimes play wing man and wing woman when it comes to setting each other up.

"You try to help me. I'm kinda helpless," Christine laughed.

"I'm just kinda there in support, you know. And if I have guys that I think are good and worthy enough for her then I'll let her know," he said.

Aw!

Check out our interview with Josh and Christine to hear more scoop about season two of The Arrangement!

Watch a brand new episode of The Arrangement Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , The Arrangement , E! Shows , Josh Henderson , Christine Evangelista , Couples , Top Stories , Apple News , Exclusives
Latest News
Ashley Graham

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Daily Pop Celebrity Guests, Padma Lakshmi

Daily Pop's Celebrity Guests

Eric Decker, Jessie James Decker

Eric Decker and Jessie James Pucker Up

King Robert, Princess Eleanor, The Royals

Eleanor Confronts King Robert About Jasper on The Royals: ''Did You Forbid Jasper From Having Contact With Me?''

Megan Morrison, The Arrangement

Scandal! Megan Morrison Faints at Big Hollywood Event Causing a Major Media Frenzy on The Arrangement

Victoria Justice

Fashion Police

Chrissy Metz, Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry

Chrissy Metz Finds Closure After Her Friend's Alleged Murder & Iggy Azalea Gets Insight on Her Love Life on Hollywood Medium

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.