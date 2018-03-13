Of course Armie Hammer can pull off stripes.

The Call Me by Your Name actor surprised some of his fans Tuesday when, apropos of nothing, he decided to share his mug shot on Instagram. "It might not be Thursday, but this throwback seems worth it..." Hammer wrote. "#godblesstexas." Responding a fan account's comment, the 31-year-old actor admitted that "prison jumpsuits are not known for their fashion...or comfort."

And "let's be honest," he told Andrew Gray McDonnell—it's "probably not the last mug shot." Geotaggging the Sierra Blanca checkpoint in Texas, Hammer also tagged his friend, Ashton Ramsey, in the photo. "Who takes a good mug sot photo at 4 a.m.?" Ramsey wondered. The actor replied, "You were there!! The photo you took through the glass as a lot more haggard."

In November 2011, Hammer was arrested in Sierra Blanca, Texas, for possession of marijuana. At the time, police claimed they found one pot brownie and three pot cookies. Prosecutors later dropped the case, since the actor allegedly had a very small amount of actual marijuana.